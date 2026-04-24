How Iran shattered Washington's short war plan?

According to reports published by Western media and think tanks, including the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the recent forty-day war against Iran not only failed to achieve Washington's declared objectives but also revealed serious indications of a strategic error at the decision-making level. What stands out most in this context is the significant gap between "initial assumption" and "battlefield reality"—a gap whose costs are directly visible for the United States in the military, economic, and even reputational domains.

These reports explicitly state that the United States, in less than forty days, was forced to consume a substantial volume of its most advanced and expensive munitions. The figures presented speak for themselves: out of approximately 3,100 Tomahawk missiles, over 850 were employed; out of 2,330 Patriot missiles, between 1,060 and 1,430 were consumed; and more than 1,000 JASSM missiles were used in various operations. For some items, estimates indicate that over half of pre-war stockpiles have been depleted, with replenishment requiring between one and four years.

This data is not merely a logistical warning about the state of U.S. weapons depots. It in fact reflects the intensity of the war that was designed and waged against Iran. When a military power like the United States, with such a range of advanced tools, reaches this level of munition consumption within a short timeframe, it signifies that the battlefield, contrary to initial expectations, was not easily manageable.

But what makes this picture more meaningful is the outcome that was not achieved. In analyzing Washington's initial behavior, one key assumption appears to have played a decisive role: that the combination of "heavy fire," "technological superiority," and "initial strikes" could, in a short period, bring Iran to a point where it would either retreat from its positions or submit to an imposed order. This is the pattern that has worked for the United States in certain other international cases and apparently served as the basis for decision-making this time as well.

However, this is precisely where the miscalculation occurred. Iran, contrary to some predictions, not only did not collapse under this extensive pressure, but by sustaining resistance, shifted the equation toward a war of attrition—a war in which the costs gradually weigh on the side that anticipated a swift victory.

Under such conditions, the longer time passes, the more the importance of "resilience" over "initial capability" becomes evident. The United States entered the field relying on technological superiority and the stockpiling of advanced weaponry, but Iran, drawing on a different logic—a combination of preparedness, flexibility, and will—was able to neutralize this superiority in practice. The result was that, in order to maintain pressure, Washington was forced into continuous and extensive munition consumption; a process that is not only costly but, in the long term, can also affect operational capacity.

The important point here is that in modern warfare, victory is not determined solely by the number of missiles or the precision of weapons. Recent experiences have shown that "a correct understanding of the opposing side" and "an accurate assessment of its capacities" play a decisive role in the final outcome. In the recent case, it appears that these two elements were impaired in Washington's initial calculations.

Over the past years, Iran has gradually developed a kind of multilayered deterrence; a deterrence that is not limited to military capability alone but also encompasses various dimensions, including strategic depth, regional capacities, and crisis management ability. Such a structure naturally reduces the possibility of realizing "swift strike and immediate conclusion" scenarios. Ignoring this reality is precisely what can turn a designed operation into an attritional conflict.

On the other hand, attention must also be paid to the nature of the weapons employed. Missiles such as the Tomahawk or JASSM are considered expensive tools with limited production. Their extensive use, although capable of generating significant pressure in the short term, is accompanied by serious constraints in the long term. Reports indicate that the replenishment of these stockpiles is not only time-consuming but also requires heavy investment and complex industrial planning.

This means that the United States, in order to maintain its current level of readiness, will be compelled to allocate substantial resources in the coming years to compensate for this depletion. At the same time, this issue can also affect Washington's other strategic priorities. For instance, in a context where competition with powers such as China is on the agenda, the reduction in munition stockpiles can act as a limiting factor in possible future scenarios.

In this regard, a less noticed but very important point is "opportunity cost." When the United States consumes a significant volume of its munitions on one front, it in effect loses a portion of its potential capacity to confront other crises. This issue, particularly in today's complex and multipolar environment, can have significant strategic consequences.

On the other side of the equation, what stands out is the concept of "authority" from a different angle. Authority does not merely mean the ability to attack or the volume of weaponry; it is also defined by the capacity to withstand pressure, maintain cohesion, and shift the equation in one's favor. In this conflict, Iran demonstrated that it could stand firm against one of the heaviest patterns of military pressure and compel the opposing side to pay mounting costs.

This is precisely the point that should be considered in analyses. If a country can force the opposing side into extensive resource consumption without achieving a decisive outcome, it has in fact altered part of the equation to its own advantage. This type of success may not be definable in terms of a classical victory, but in the logic of modern warfare, it holds a very significant place.

As this trend continues, it appears that Washington will be compelled to reexamine some of its assumptions. The recent experience has shown that confronting Iran requires a deeper understanding of its decision-making structure, real capacities, and behavioral logic. Any neglect of these elements can lead to a repetition of the same cycle observed in this war: beginning with the assumption of decisive superiority, and continuing with the gradual increase of costs.

From this perspective, it can be said that what occurred was not merely a military engagement, but a real test of the accuracy of America's strategic calculations. The result of this test, at least at the level of available data, indicates that there was a gap between assumption and reality—a gap that will require the redefinition of certain approaches to bridge.

Ultimately, one must note that this experience is not confined to a particular point in time. Its consequences can also influence future decision-making. When a military power faces such a level of costs, it will naturally act more cautiously in entering subsequent conflicts. This caution is itself part of the same "deterrence" spoken of in strategic literature.

MNA