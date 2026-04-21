Iran’s silence prevails as Trump extends ceasefire

US President Donald Trump, who in recent days had repeatedly claimed he would not extend the ceasefire with Iran, announced the extension of the ceasefire.

Trump claimed that Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had asked him to delay an attack on Iran until a proposal is presented by Tehran.

Trump was forced to unilaterally announce the ceasefire extension, despite having previously openly emphasized that he would not extend the ceasefire under any circumstances and that Iran must participate in the Islamabad talks.

Although Trump and US media announced yesterday that their country’s representatives were heading to Pakistan for negotiations, and that if Iran does not agree, war would resume, Iranian officials have maintained calm and silence, announcing no official position regarding participating or not participating in the negotiations. They emphasized that the US has violated the ceasefire in recent days and that Iran will not negotiate under pressure and threats.

MNA