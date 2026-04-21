Spain, Slovenia, Ireland push EU to suspend deal with Israel

Speaking before a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Tuesday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said the three countries had formally requested that the issue be placed on the agenda.

“Spain, along with Slovenia and Ireland, has requested the suspension of the Association Agreement between the European Union and Zionist regime,” Albares said.

“I expect every European country to uphold what the International Court of Justice and the UN say on human rights and the defense of international law. Anything different would be a defeat for the European Union,” he added.

MNA