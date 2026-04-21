Iran prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield

In a post on his X early on Tuesday, Ghalibaf denounced US President Donald Trump for acting on a delusion.

His remarks came in response to continued US ceasefire violations of the ceasefire deal reached two weeks ago, including a naval blockade and an attack on an Iranian merchant vessel in the Sea of Oman on Sunday.

"Trump, by imposing a blockade and violating the ceasefire, wants – in his own delusion – to turn the negotiating table into a table of surrender or to justify renewed warmongering," the top lawmaker and lead negotiator said.

Ghalibaf made it clear that pressure tactics will not yield results at the negotiating table.

"We do not accept negotiations under the shadow of threats," he said. "Over the past two weeks, we have prepared ourselves to reveal new cards on the battlefield."

The remarks came as the next round of talks between Tehran and Washington were shrouded in uncertainty following renewed American aggression at sea, after the US Navy violated the ceasefire by targeting an Iranian merchant vessel in the Sea of Oman.

The Iranian military described the incident as a breach of maritime conduct and reiterated that its response posture remains active, while stressing confidence in national capabilities.

MNA