VIDEO: Students in Turkey tear up Trump, Netanyahu photos

The US and Israel waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28 which led to the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, senior military commanders and more than 168 innocent children in Minab Elementary School, southern Iranian province of Bandar Abbas.
TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – During a memorial ceremony in Turkey for Minab students killed in American and Israeli strikes, Turkish children tore down American and Israeli flags along with photos of Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu.
News ID 244026
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