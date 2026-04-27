Fifty hospitals damaged during enemy: health minister

In a ceremony on Monday, the Iranian health minister detailed the impact of the recent war on the medical sector, reporting that approximately 40,000 individuals have received free medical services at treatment centers across the country.
Zafarghandi highlighted the significant damage dealt to healthcare infrastructure.
Roughly 240 attacks on health and treatment centers have been officially recorded to date.
Among the affected sites, 50 hospitals and nearly 50 emergency service stations have sustained damages.
MNA
TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s Minister of Healalth Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi has said that as many as 50 hospitals were damaged during the recent US and Zionist regime aggression on the country
In a ceremony on Monday, the Iranian health minister detailed the impact of the recent war on the medical sector, reporting that approximately 40,000 individuals have received free medical services at treatment centers across the country.
News ID 244032
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