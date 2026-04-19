Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif speaks with Pres. Pezeshkian

Al Jazeera reported that on Sunday that the Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif held a phone call with President Masoud Pezeshkian.
According to the report, the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the latest situation in the region with Iranian President.
MNA
TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Foreign media reported that the Pakistani Prime Minister held a phone call with the President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran.
Al Jazeera reported that on Sunday that the Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif held a phone call with President Masoud Pezeshkian.
News ID 243799
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