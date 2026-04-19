  1. Politics
Apr 19, 2026, 10:12 PM

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif speaks with Pres. Pezeshkian

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif speaks with Pres. Pezeshkian

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Foreign media reported that the Pakistani Prime Minister held a phone call with the President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran.

Al Jazeera reported that on Sunday that the Pakistani premier Shehbaz Sharif held a phone call with President Masoud Pezeshkian.
According to the report, the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif discussed the latest situation in the region with Iranian President.
MNA

News ID 243799

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