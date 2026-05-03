White House’s illusion is dashing: Leader’s senior advisor

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Ali Akbar Velayati wrote, “Trump’s foolery and antic behavior cannot overshadow the prevailing geopolitical situations. Withdrawal of the US troops from Germany, weakening NATO and repeated technical problems in the US warships are signs of dashing the illusion of the White House.”

“Mr. Trump world of politics is not domain of movies like Jack Sparrow. Whoever who plays with the world lifeline, will put himself in stalemate!”, he added.

“Trump has recently threatened Iran with famine, despite the fact that the world food security and chain supply of chemical fertilizer is under the control of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and this shows Trump’s unawareness of the world economic and political situation,” Velayati underlined.

MNA