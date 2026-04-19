Israeli military launches new incursion into Syria’s Quneitra

The Israeli army launched a new incursion into Syria’s Quneitra province late Saturday and positioned forces inside prefabricated structures that were brought to the area the previous day, according to SANA.

SANA said an Israeli force made up of two tanks and two military vehicles entered the eastern Tal al-Ahmar hill in southern Quneitra and took up positions inside prefabricated rooms it had brought to the site on Friday.

According to the reports, Israeli occupation forces entered the area on Friday with a bulldozer and several prefabricated structures, though no explanation was given for the move at the time.

The latest Israeli violation of Syrian sovereignty came despite Syria's self-proclaimed president’s remarks that Damascus is serious about reaching a security agreement with the Zionist regime.

MNA