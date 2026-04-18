Floods affect more than 73k people across Afghanistan: UN

According to the report, the floods have caused extensive damage, destroying thousands of homes, agricultural land, and key infrastructure, including roads. Displaced families, particularly women and girls, are facing serious challenges in accessing healthcare services. Immediate needs include food, shelter, cash assistance, and psychosocial support, Xinhua reported.
Humanitarian agencies have called for increased assistance to address the growing needs and prevent further deterioration of living conditions, the report added.
MNA
Your Comment