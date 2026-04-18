  1. Politics
Apr 18, 2026, 5:55 PM

Next elections in Iran will likely be postponed

Next elections in Iran will likely be postponed

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – Organizers will probably postpone the elections for city councils, the Assembly of Experts, and parliamentary midterm seats in Iran due to wartime conditions, local Iranian media said Saturday.

Tasnim News Agency said Saturday it has learned that elections for city councils, the Assembly of Experts, and midterm parliamentary polls are likely to be postponed.
The elections, initially slated for May 1, are highly likely to be delayed at the request of officials due to wartime conditions. 
It appears that one of the relevant organizations in charge has proposed that the elections be held three months after the end of the war.
The matter is still under final review by the authorities, the report also said.
MNA

News ID 243758

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