IRGC warns of powerful response to any aggression

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said in a statement marking Army Day that the Islamic Republic of Iran Army and IRGC are fully prepared to respond decisively to any aggressive or hostile action.

The statement highlighted the historical role of the army following the Islamic Revolution, noting that it was preserved and strengthened after early attempts to dissolve it, following directives by Imam Khomeini.

It described the army as a central pillar of Iran’s defense structure, emphasizing its cooperation and coordination with the IRGC as part of a unified defensive architecture.

According to the statement, the armed forces have maintained readiness across land, air, and maritime domains, contributing to deterrence and national security.

The statement also referred to recent military developments, including air defense operations, drone missions, and maritime activities in the Gulf of Oman, describing them as part of broader operational capabilities.

It further said that the unity and coordination between the army and IRGC reflect a strategic approach to confronting threats, warning that any hostile action would be met with a strong and decisive response.

MNA/6803064