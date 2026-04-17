Fire aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower injures 3 sailors

The Navy’s second-oldest aircraft carrier, commissioned in 1977, is undergoing maintenance at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth, Va.

“On April 14, USS Dwight D. Eisenhower experienced a small fire that was immediately contained and extinguished by ship’s force and Norfolk Naval Shipyard personnel, who responded swiftly as trained,” the Navy said in a statement. “Three sailors were treated by ships medical and returned to full duty,” The Stars and Stripes Newspaper reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MNA