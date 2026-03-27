Iran, Kazakhstan FMs discuss latest regional developments

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on bilateral ties, latest development of the West Asia region and consequences of the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

Referring to Iran's continued defensive operations against aggressors' bases and facilities in the regional countries within the framework of the inherent right of self-defense, Iran’s top diplomat emphasized the legal and moral responsibility of all countries in the region to prevent the aggressors from using their territories and facilities to carry out aggressive acts against Iran.

Describing the crimes committed by the US and Israeli aggressors, Araghchi stated, "The heinous act of the Zionist regime and the United States in targeting Bandar Anzali has greatly jeopardized security and stability in the Caspian Sea region, and it is essential that the Caspian Sea littoral states have a unified and decisive response to this criminal action.”

The minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, for his part, expressed concern about the current situation in the region, emphasizing the need to stop the imposed war against Iran as soon as possible.

Kosherbayev announced his country's readiness to play a role in helping return stability and security to the region.

MNA/6784267