Iran sent its official response to US proposal last night

The sources said Iran’s response was conveyed through intermediaries last night.

Iran in its response announced that aggression must end and concrete conditions must be prepared that in a way that the aggression will not be repeated. And, compensation and making up for the damages must be guaranteed in an explicit way, he said.



The war also has to end in all fronts against all resistance groups in the region, the source said.



He added that Iran’s exercise of sovereignty over Strait of Hormuz must be recognized as a legitimate and natural right.



The source also said that Iran knows very well that the US claim on the negotiation is a deception project (false flag operation) in line with its malicious goals.



He further noted that the Americans invaded Iran both in 12-day war and Ramadan war amid the talks, and they seek to lay the ground for another criminal act against Iran.



MNA/TSN 3549764