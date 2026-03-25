Iran monitoring all US movements in region: Ghalibaf

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, he wrote, “What the generals have broken, the soldiers can’t fix; instead, they will fall victim to Netanyahu’s delusions.”
“Do not test our resolve to defend our land,” he added.
MNA
TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said, “We are closely monitoring all US movements in the region, especially troop deployments.”
In a post on his X account on Wednesday, he wrote, “What the generals have broken, the soldiers can’t fix; instead, they will fall victim to Netanyahu’s delusions.”
“Do not test our resolve to defend our land,” he added.
MNA
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