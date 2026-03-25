  1. Politics
Mar 25, 2026, 3:41 PM

Iran monitoring all US movements in region: Ghalibaf

Iran monitoring all US movements in region: Ghalibaf

TEHRAN, Mar. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said, “We are closely monitoring all US movements in the region, especially troop deployments.” 

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, he wrote, “What the generals have broken, the soldiers can’t fix; instead, they will fall victim to Netanyahu’s delusions.” 

“Do not test our resolve to defend our land,” he added.

MNA

News ID 242918

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    • Gloria Jimenez IR 16:07 - 2026/03/25
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      May God always keep uou safe and free from any harm.🙏🙏🙏

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