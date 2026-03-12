Iran rejects US claims on missile power, mocks Iron Dome 

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, Ghalibaf also ridiculed Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, describing it as having become "an irony" amid ongoing regional hostilities.

"The US claims it has destroyed Iran's missile capacity," Ghalibaf stated in his post, directly challenging Washington's narrative of military success.

He elaborated on Iranian tactical evolution, explaining that "the first waves of large-scale missile strikes were aimed at blinding enemy radars and defense systems."

This strategic approach has yielded improved results, declaring that "now Iran can target any point it wishes with fewer missiles,” the Iranian parliament speaker added.

MNA