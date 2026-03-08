Riyadh tries hard to limit scope of war: Arab media

El Nashra news webiste of Lebanon cited an Arab diplomatic source on Saturday that Saudi Arabia has doubled its efforts to limit the scope of the conflict in the region and contin the flames of war.

The diplomatic source added that Saudi Arabia has claimed that Tehran will not target US bases in the Persian Gulf Arab states as it did with drones and missiles over the past few days, in return the Persian Gulf countries will not allow their soil and US bases on their soil to be used in targeting Iran.

The source added that Riyadh has made lots of efforts in the past hours to limit the scope of the war.

MNA/6768032