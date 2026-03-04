Over 10 oil tankers hit in Strait of Hormuz

Colonel Mohammad Akbarzadeh, political deputy of the IRGC Navy, made the remarks on Wednesday during a funeral ceremony for IRGC navy personnel in Babolsar.

According to Akbarzadeh, the IRGC Navy issued a message to the global shipping network declaring that the entire length of the Strait of Hormuz is under wartime conditions. The message warned of potential damage to vessels and instructed ships not to transit the area.

"Due to repeated warnings by the IRGC Navy that the Strait of Hormuz is unsafe, so far more than 10 oil tankers that ignored these warnings have been hit by various projectiles and burned," Akbarzadeh said.

He said that the move has driven up global oil prices and had an unprecedented impact on the economies of various countries, particularly the US and EU members. He cited energy experts saying that if the situation continues for three weeks, the global economy would face severe crises.

Akbarzadeh framed the action as a response to "the foolishness of Trump and Netanyahu," stating that Iran has historically sought de-escalation and security in the region but that the war initiated by the US and Israel has disrupted global economic stability.

He concluded by stating that the Strait of Hormuz is now under the complete control of the Iranian navy.

MNA