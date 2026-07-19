Maritime traffic banned for all ships in Hormuz: IRGC source

An informed source in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy has talked about the current status of the Strait of Hormuz in an interview with local Iranian mediia, emphasizing that restrictions on vessel transit will remain in place until conditions change.

“As long as hostile actions and mischief by the United States continue, the Strait of Hormuz will remain blocked, and no permits will be issued for vessel transit,” the informed source stated.

Emphasizing that there is currently zero traffic through this maritime route, the source added: “Any attempt to cross the Strait of Hormuz, especially by violating vessels, will be confronted by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The source also noted that in recent days, several vessels attempting to pass through the route with the support of the U.S. military were confronted by the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The source concluded by reiterating that under the current circumstances, traffic in the Strait of Hormuz has reached zero, and the waterway will remain closed with no transit permits issued as long as hostile U.S. actions persist.

MNA