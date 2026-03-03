IRGC air defense shoots down 22 hostile drones 

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Brigadier General Mohammad Ali Naeini said that the IRGC power has grown too much in different areas over the past eight to nine months since the 12-day war in June last year under the command of the fomer chief commander Martyr Geneal Mohammad Pakpoor.

The IRGC spokesman added that as of Tuesday, the fourth day of the ongoing war with the criminal Zionist and US regimes, as as many as 22 Israeli and American drones have been shot down.

He said that two MQ9 advanced drones and 20 Hermes drones are among those drones brought down by the IRGC air defense.

MNA