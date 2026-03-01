  1. Politics
Assassination of Leader an open war against Muslims

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Iran’s president described the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution as an open act of war against Muslims worldwide, particularly Shia communities across the globe.

In an official statement, President Pezeshkian expressed deep sorrow and condemned the assassination of the “Supreme Commander of the Islamic Ummah” by hostile actors.

He stated that the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution constitutes an open declaration of war against Muslims — especially Shiite communities across the world.

He concluded by reaffirming his commitment to unity among officials and the public to preserve the principles and objectives associated with the late leader’s legacy.

