Provisional Leadership Council to be formed shortly: Larijani

Speaking to the state TV on Sunday, Ali Larijani emphasized that the Iranian nation, through its presence, has thwarted the plans of the United States and the Zionist regime.

He stated that the Iranian nation, by preserving its unity and maturity, has neutralized the US and Israeli plots and broken the spell that the enemies had designed for the disintegration and dissolution of Iran.

He added that the Constitution includes provisions for Iran’s future in conditions of the absence of leadership. He said that a provisional leadership council would soon be formed.

Referring to Article 110 of the Constitution, Larijani explained that if the country were without a Leader, the President, the Head of the Judiciary, and one of the jurist members of the Constitutional Council would temporarily assume the duties of the Leader until the next Leader is elected.

He stated that this action would be carried out as soon as possible and that the process of forming the provisional leadership council in accordance with the Constitution is being pursued today.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in a Saturday attack by criminal US-Israeli forces.

Ayatollah Khamenei led Iran and the Muslim Ummah for 37 years since the demise of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, in 1989.

The Iranian Armed Forces have responded to the US-Israeli aggression by launching massive missile and drone strikes on Israeli-occupied territories and American bases in the region.

