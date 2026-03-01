Iran Army vows to revenge for martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei

In a statement on Sunday, the Army Forces of the country stated that the luminous path of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution will be continued with utmost power.

The statement issued by the Iranian army said that the attack on the Leader will be responded to in a full and decisive manner, and the aggressor will be punished in any case.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred in Israeli-American strikes on Iran at his workplace on Saturday morning.

A 7-day public holiday and 40-day mourning were declared in Iran after the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

