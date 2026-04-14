  1. Politics
Apr 14, 2026, 2:23 PM

Iran denounces Israeli settlers’ attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Iran denounces Israeli settlers’ attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has strongly condemned the Israeli settlers’ incursion into Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Palestinian territory.

In a brief statement on Monday night, Esmaeil Baghaei pointed to the ongoing Israeli atrocities in the occupied territories and the regime’s unlawful attacks against Lebanon and other regional states.

He emphasized that the international community is legally and ethically obligated to confront such a trend and prosecute all those responsible for the crimes.

The senior Iranian diplomat noted that the al-Aqsa Mosque compound is among Muslims’ holiest places, denouncing the Tel Aviv regime’s desecration of the sacred site as in line with its policy of altering the Islamic and historical character of al-Quds, and a provocation to the feelings of Muslims worldwide.

Baghaei then called on the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Muslim nations to adopt an effective measure and neutralize the actions of the apartheid Israeli regime against the Islamic and historical identity of al-Quds.

MNA

News ID 243623

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News