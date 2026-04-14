Iran denounces Israeli settlers’ attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque

In a brief statement on Monday night, Esmaeil Baghaei pointed to the ongoing Israeli atrocities in the occupied territories and the regime’s unlawful attacks against Lebanon and other regional states.

He emphasized that the international community is legally and ethically obligated to confront such a trend and prosecute all those responsible for the crimes.

The senior Iranian diplomat noted that the al-Aqsa Mosque compound is among Muslims’ holiest places, denouncing the Tel Aviv regime’s desecration of the sacred site as in line with its policy of altering the Islamic and historical character of al-Quds, and a provocation to the feelings of Muslims worldwide.

Baghaei then called on the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Muslim nations to adopt an effective measure and neutralize the actions of the apartheid Israeli regime against the Islamic and historical identity of al-Quds.

MNA