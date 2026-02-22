100+ West Bank Palestinians detained since start of Ramadan

In a statement released Sunday, PPS said the latest wave of detentions spans most West Bank governorates, with al-Quds among the most affected, where raids have frequently ended in the forcible expulsion of worshipers from Al-Aqsa Mosque, Al-Mayadeen reported.

The group noted that Israeli authorities had themselves announced an acceleration in detention operations at the start of Ramadan, with recent settler attacks providing political cover for the expanded campaign.

Since the beginning of "Israel's" war on Gaza in October 2023, approximately 22,000 Palestinians have been detained across the West Bank, PPS said. A figure that reflects one of the most sustained and historically consistent policies of collective repression carried out against Palestinian civilians.

The statement detailed a recurring pattern of violations accompanying detentions, including severe beatings, organized violence against detainees and their families, vandalism and destruction of homes, theft of vehicles, cash, and jewelry, demolition of prisoners' family homes, and the use of detainees as human shields.

The Prisoners' Society also flagged the conduct of field interrogations, stressing that the abuse inflicted during these sessions is "no less severe" than that which accompanies formal detention.

The group further condemned the use of detention campaigns as a tool to advance Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, with settlers serving as enforcers of a new territorial reality, particularly in the wake of moves toward formal annexation.

These conditions align with broader documentation by human rights organizations. B'Tselem and Physicians for Human Rights–Israel have reported catastrophic conditions inside Israeli detention facilities, including systematic torture, malnutrition, denial of medical care, and the deaths of at least 75 to 98 Palestinians in Israeli custody since October 2023.

As of early 2026, roughly 7,400 West Bank Palestinians are held in Israeli prisons and detention centers, with around 3,500 held under administrative detention, meaning without charge or trial.

MNA