Iran to hold 40th-day memorial ceremony for victims of riots

The ceremonies will be held on Tuesday in Tehran and provincial capitals to console “the grieving hearts of the bereaved.”

“We are all in mourning,” the cabinet statement read. “The life of every Iranian compatriot is precious to us, and their loss is painful.”

The peaceful protests escalated into violent unrest on January 8 and 9 with the involvement of Mossad and US-backed elements, resulting in the death of 3,117 Iranian citizens.

The statement also said that it is self-evident that the bereaved families are free to hold their own gatherings and ceremonies according to their will and traditions.

MNA/IRN