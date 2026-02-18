Iranian, Swiss top diplomats discuss nuclear negotiations

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met Tuesday afternoon with Ignazio Cassis during his visit to Switzerland for a series of diplomatic consultations and participation in the second round of indirect Iran–US nuclear negotiations.

Araghchi expressed appreciation for the Swiss government’s arrangements in hosting this round of the negotiations in Geneva. He briefed his Swiss counterpart on discussions held over the past two days, describing the talks as “very serious and focused.”

According to Araghchi, the two sides have reached a general understanding on a set of guiding principles. These principles will serve as the framework for drafting detailed provisions in upcoming sessions in both areas of sanctions relief and nuclear-related issues.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on regional and international developments, including the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the continuation of the colonial genocide of Palestinians.

Araghchi emphasized the importance of all governments upholding the rule of law, as well as the principles and norms enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations and international law. He warned of the consequences of the normalization of violations of international rules and standards.

For his part, Cassis welcomed the holding of indirect Iran–US negotiations in Geneva and reaffirmed Switzerland’s readiness to assist in any diplomatic process that leads to a mutually acceptable solution to the Iranian nuclear issue and prevents further escalation of tensions.

