Senior MP sheds more light on Iran-US talks in Geneva

Abbas Moghtadaei, deputy chairman of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of Iran’s parliament, said the second round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States is set to be held with Omani mediation and that Geneva was selected as the venue of talks based on coordination with the Omani intermediary.

Moghtadaei said Iran must engage in the nuclear talks cautiously, citing a history of deception in US foreign policy.

He warned that any lack of sincerity by the American side would be met with a decisive response from Tehran.

He added that the United States should lift sanctions as part of any agreement. According to Moghtadaei, Iran is prepared, in return for receiving concessions, to adjust its uranium enrichment levels in accordance with a negotiated framework.

