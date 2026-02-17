New round of indirect Iran-US talks to begin in Geneva

A new round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States is expected to begin shortly in Geneva, with Oman serving as mediator.

The talks come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing issues related to Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of the illegal sanctions.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held discussions with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, regarding the latest developments in Iran’s nuclear dossier.

MNA