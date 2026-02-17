  1. Politics
New round of indirect Iran-US talks to begin in Geneva

TEHRAN, Feb. 17 (MNA) – A new round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States is set to begin in Geneva within hours, with Oman acting as mediator.

A new round of indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States is expected to begin shortly in Geneva, with Oman serving as mediator.

The talks come amid ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing issues related to Iran’s nuclear program and the removal of the illegal sanctions.

On Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held discussions with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, regarding the latest developments in Iran’s nuclear dossier.

