Second round of US-Iran talks set for Tuesday in Geneva

Reuters, citing a U.S. official and three informed sources, reported that the United States and Iran are scheduled to hold a second round of nuclear negotiations on Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to the report, the U.S. delegation is expected to include Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Representatives from Oman are also expected to attend as mediators.

Separately, Axios reported that Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, received a message from the United States through Omani intermediaries.

The first round of negotiations between Iran and the United States was held on February 6 in Oman.

