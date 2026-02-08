Budapest has resisted the EU’s attempts to phase out Russian energy supplies as part of sanctions imposed on Russia over the Ukraine conflict, which escalated in February 2022, RT reported.

Speaking at a campaign rally in the western city of Szombathely on Saturday, Orban accused Ukraine of undermining Hungary’s security.

“The Ukrainians must stop their constant demands in Brussels to disconnect Hungary from cheap Russian energy,” Orban said.

“As long as Ukraine demands that Hungary be cut off from cheap Russian energy, Ukraine is not simply our opponent, Ukraine is our enemy,” he said, warning that households would face dramatic spikes in utility bills.

Orban reiterated his opposition to Ukraine joining the EU, arguing that a “military or economic alliance” with Kiev “will lead to trouble.” On Monday, Hungary announced that it would file a lawsuit against the bloc over what it called a “suicidal” ban on Russian energy.

The European Commission is currently debating the 20th sanctions package, which includes a ban on maritime services for Russian oil. Last month, the European Council approved a roadmap to end all remaining Russian gas supplies by the end of 2027.

Unlike many other EU members, Hungary has refused to send weapons to Ukraine and has urged the bloc to prioritize a diplomatic resolution of the conflict. Orban has also warned that further escalation could trigger an all-out war between NATO and Russia.

