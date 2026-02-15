Kuwait FM congratulates Iran on Islamic Revolution Anniv.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister pointed to the age-old, long-lasting, and strengthened relations between the two friendly countries of Iran and Kuwait, expressing hope that the cooperation of the two countries would be continued in line with materializing the common interests of the two nations and strengthening the stability, peace, and security in the region.

Kuwait’s top diplomat also wished prosperity and well-being for the government and noble nation of Iran to continue its progress and lasting stability and security in the region.

MNA