  1. Politics
Feb 15, 2026, 11:55 AM

Kuwait FM congratulates Iran on Islamic Revolution Anniv.

Kuwait FM congratulates Iran on Islamic Revolution Anniv.

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory message to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi to congratulate the 47th victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran.

The Kuwaiti foreign minister pointed to the age-old, long-lasting, and strengthened relations between the two friendly countries of Iran and Kuwait, expressing hope that the cooperation of the two countries would be continued in line with materializing the common interests of the two nations and strengthening the stability, peace, and security in the region.

Kuwait’s top diplomat also wished prosperity and well-being for the government and noble nation of Iran to continue its progress and lasting stability and security in the region.

MNA

News ID 241806
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News