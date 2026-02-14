  1. Politics
Feb 14, 2026, 11:17 AM

IAEA chief says peaceful nuclear program Iran’s right

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency acknowledged that Iran has the right to pursue peaceful nuclear capabilities.

Speaking during a session on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said that Iran has the right to benefit from peaceful, civilian nuclear capabilities.

Grossi’s remarks came amid continued scrutiny over the agency’s position following attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities during the 12-day war. He has not issued a formal condemnation of those strikes.

Grossi stated that the IAEA continues to conduct inspections in Iran, though these do not include facilities that were targeted in the attacks. He added that Iran must respect the authority of the agency.

He further claimed that the 12-day war fundamentally altered Iran’s nuclear landscape, arguing that the equation has changed not only in terms of capabilities but also regarding infrastructure that no longer exists or has been severely damaged.

According to Grossi, the IAEA returned to Iran after the June war, which was initiated by Israel and joined by the United States. He noted that inspectors were able to access and review facilities, except for locations that had been bombed.

While acknowledging some level of progress in cooperation with Tehran, Grossi emphasized that further verification measures are required. He concluded that reaching a new agreement with Iran on nuclear inspections is possible, but described the process as very difficult.

