Europe should overcome reliance on US in defense: British PM

"We are not the Britain of the Brexit years anymore. Because we know that, in dangerous times, we would not take control by turning inward - we would surrender it. And I won’t let that happen," excerpts of his speech provided by his office read.

"There is no British security without Europe, and no European security without Britain. That is the lesson of history - and it is today’s reality too," Starmer is expected to say, calling for "a more European NATO."

The British prime minister believes Europe should replace excessive dependence on its transatlantic partner with greater regional cooperation. "I’m talking about a vision of European security and greater European autonomy that does not herald US withdrawal but answers the call for more burden sharing in full and remakes the ties that have served us so well," Starmer’s address reads.

At the same time, he noted that making such important decisions requires achieving a broad public consensus, so that far-right and far-left movements do not gain strength by offering simplistic solutions.

MNA