Iran, Russia, China hold trilateral consultations in Vienna

Feb 14, 2026, 10:08 AM

TEHRAN, Feb. 14 (MNA) – The permanent missions of Iran, Russia, and China to international organizations in Vienna held another round of trilateral consultations on issues related to Iran’s nuclear program.

Diplomatic representatives from the three countries met in Vienna to discuss developments concerning Iran’s nuclear file. The talks were conducted at the level of their permanent delegations to international organizations based in the Austrian capital.

The consultations focused on ongoing matters linked to Iran’s nuclear program, as the three sides continue coordination within multilateral frameworks in Vienna.

"Permanent Missions of #China, #Iran and #Russia held yet another round of trilateral consultations on issues related to the Iranian nuclear programme," Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, wrote on X.

