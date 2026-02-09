Iran suspends public disclosure of new defense achievements

The spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Defense announced that the public unveiling of defense achievements has been halted due to security considerations.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony marking the integration of 100 rescue drones into the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik said that artificial intelligence plays a highly effective role in defense technology.

He stated that the Ministry of Defense has invested in this field and is pursuing the development of artificial intelligence programs, microelectronics, and cyber technologies.

According to the defense ministry spokesperson, the public unveiling of defense equipment and achievements has been suspended at present due to security considerations and the principle of protection.

He emphasized, however, that new defense achievements have already been delivered to and integrated into Iran’s defense units.

