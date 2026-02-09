"We will stand against Israel, will expel it from Lebanon"

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech at the inauguration ceremony of the Lebanon Medical Center—Al Hadath, in Beirut, which was attended by prominent Lebanese civil and medical figures.

According to Al_manar, Sheikh Qassem said that "This medical center comes as part of a long-standing approach adopted by Hezbollah to ensure hospital care across various regions."

"Lebanon Medical Center-Hadat is part of ongoing projects aimed at meeting the needs of the people, emphasizing that we engage in healthcare, social services, shelter, restoration, or any other work solely out of our duty to the people," he added.

"We serve from the standpoint of our religious and moral duty, investing in healthcare as part of our commitment to the resilience of the community, the dignity of our people," he also said.

The Hezbollah leader continued to say that "The Israeli aggression seeks to exploit Lebanon’s economic, social, and demographic capacities."

"The Israeli enemy was driven out of Lebanon through force, steadfastness, and the great sacrifices that were made, as the resistance and its people—alongside their allies—protected Lebanon for 42 years," he noted.

"The Israeli enemy failed to achieve stability in Lebanon from 1982 to 2000 and withdrew in defeat; from 2000 until 2023, it remained deterred," he asserted.

"Pressure on the Lebanese President has not ceased—from major powers and Arab states alike—urging him to take steps aimed at creating a rift between him and us, that is, between the state at its highest level and the resistance and its supporters," the Hezbollah leader further said.

MNA