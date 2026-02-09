Iran leads Islamic World in EV motor research: ISC

According to Mohammad Mehdi Alavian-Mehr, the head of the ISC, Iran has secured a prominent global standing in this field, reflecting a strategic shift toward clean energy and technological self-reliance.

Data extracted from the Web of Science database between 2005 and 2024 highlights Iran's specific technical strengths in the EV sector.

Most notably, Iran ranks fourth globally and first in the Islamic world for scientific output regarding Switched Reluctance Motors (SRM). These motors are critical components in the efficiency of modern electric drivetrains.

Furthermore, the country has achieved a global ranking of 6th in Brushless DC motor technology and 10th in three-phase induction motors, consistently outperforming its regional peers in these specialized categories.

Alavian-Mehr emphasized that Iran's move toward electric vehicle technology is driven by several domestic factors, including high daily gasoline consumption, severe air pollution, and the aging state of its transit fleet, according to Press TV.

This achievement comes at a time when global attention is increasingly focused on reducing dependence on fossil fuels and mitigating the environmental impact of traditional combustion engines.

With new national programs currently being drafted, there is a specialized focus on the deployment and utilization of electric vehicle technologies within the country.

Experts expect that as these scientific milestones are integrated into the industrial sector, Iran will see a significant improvement in its domestic transportation infrastructure and a reduction in its environmental footprint.

MNA