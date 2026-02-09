Portugal elects Socialist Party’s Seguro as president

Antonio Jose Seguro of the centre-left Socialist Party has secured a landslide victory and a five-year term as Portugal’s president in a run-off vote, beating his far-right, anti-establishment rival, Andre Ventura, according to partial results.

Seguro won 66.8% of the votes to Ventura’s 33.2% in the election, which went ahead despite weeks of disruption caused by deadly storms, The Guardian reported.

Portugal’s presidency is a largely ceremonial role, but it holds some key powers, including the ability to dissolve parliament under certain circumstances.

