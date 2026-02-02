Pezeshkian orders start of nuclear talks with US: local media

The Tehran-bases SNN news agency has reported the news on the President Masoud Pezeshkian's ordering of the resumption of talks with Washington on the nuclear issue.

Earlier today, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said that Iran is carefully studying the structure of potential negotiations with the US, with a focus on lifting sanctions and advancing national interests, emphasizing a cautious and time-sensitive approach to the diplomatic process.

Tasnim later edited its news item, saying that the details of the talks are not definite.

Earlier today, Tasnim cited a source confirming that negotiations between Iran and the United States, with the participation of senior officials from both countries, will likely begin in the coming days.

The source said that the exact location and time of the meeting had not been finalized, and these negotiations will likely be at the level of Foreign Minister Mr. Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Araghchi visited Turkey a few days ago.

Meanwhile, media cited a source in the American administration telling Axios that on Sunday that US President Donald Trump’s administration has made it clear it is open to holding such talks as soon as this week.

According to the Axios report as quoted by 'Times of Israel', Turkey, Egypt and Qatar are working to organize a meeting this week between White House special envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian officials in Ankara, Turkey’s capital.

Tehran and Washington held five rounds of indirect talks on Iran’s nuclear program before Israel unleashed a war on the Islamic Republic in June, 2025, which included strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Mediated by Oman, the 6th round of talks was planned to be held in Muscat, but was called off due to the Israeli raids.

The aggression killed more than a thousand people, including a number of the Islamic Republic’s top military officials and commanders.

Instead of condemning the terror act, the US attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities—an action which was described by Tehran as betrayal to diplomacy.

Iran has called on the United States and Europe to show sincerity if they wish to rebuild trust with Tehran, stressing that they must respect the Islamic Republic’s rights and stop raising excessive demands.

