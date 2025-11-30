Ghalibaf condemns Australia’s move against IRGC

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf addressed lawmakers during Sunday’s parliamentary session, denouncing Australia’s “anti-Iranian” stance.

Ghalibaf condemned the Australian government’s decision to blacklist the IRGC, saying the force originates from the Iranian people and has played a central role in combating terrorism in West Asia. He stressed that “baseless accusations” cannot challenge the power and influence of the IRGC.

He further argued that Australia’s move is an attempt to appease Israel and divert global attention from “genocidal crimes in Gaza.”

Last week, the Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the Australian government's unjustified action in labeling the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, condemning it as "a dangerous and criminal novelty."

"The Australian government's politically-motivated action is a dangerous and criminal novelty, drawn under the influence of the Zionist regime to deflect public attention from the genocide in Gaza," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday in reaction to the Australian designation of the IRGC as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers that action illegal, unjustifiable, and a violation of international legal rules and norms which protect the national sovereignty of states," said the statement. Expressing its disgust at some Australian politicians' support for the sinister policy of the genocidal Israeli regime in spreading lies against Iran, the statement further emphasized the international responsibility of the Australian government for its unlawful act.

