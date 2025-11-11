  1. Politics
What happend in Trump, al-Jolani meeting?

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – Syrian Foreign Ministry announced that Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the leader of the terrorist groups ruling Syria, met with Trump at the White House in what was described as a historic meeting that lasted for more than an hour.

According to the reports, during the meeting Trump expressed appreciation to al-Jolani and praised his efforts in successfully leading the transitional phase.

Trump emphasized his country’s readiness to provide the necessary assistance to Syria in order to ensure success in the country’s reconstruction and development process.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to continue the March 10 Agreement, including the integration of the Syrian Democratic Forces into the Syrian army.

Trump further reaffirmed his country’s commitment to continuing the lifting of sanctions imposed on Syria under the so-called “Caesar Act.”

Al-Jolani's visit comes just days after he was taken off Washington’s global terrorism blacklist and after the UN Security Council voted to remove sanctions targeting him. He is set to push for US support in rebuilding Syria and for an end to all remaining sanctions on its war-ravaged economy, a move that would require the approval of both Trump and Congress. 

