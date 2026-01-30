Iran’s to immediately take countermeasures against EU

In a post on his official X account, Shamkhani criticized the European Union’s decision targeting the IRGC, saying the concept of terrorism has been distorted in the political discourse of the United States and Europe.

“Western countries do not define terrorism; they use it,” Shamkhani wrote.

“When cooperation in the killing of the people of Gaza, bringing terrorists to power, and designing insecurity in countries are considered ‘policy,’ while the IRGC’s fight against ISIL is labeled ‘terrorism,’ it means the concept of terrorism has been fundamentally distorted in the American and European narrative."

"Our countermeasures will be immediate.”

MNA