Jan 30, 2026, 1:28 PM

Shamkhani warns;

Iran’s to immediately take countermeasures against EU

TEHRAN, Jan. 30 (MNA) – Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, says that Iran’s countermeasures against the European Union will be immediate, responding to the bloc’s move against the IRGC.

In a post on his official X account, Shamkhani criticized the European Union’s decision targeting the IRGC, saying the concept of terrorism has been distorted in the political discourse of the United States and Europe.

“Western countries do not define terrorism; they use it,” Shamkhani wrote.

“When cooperation in the killing of the people of Gaza, bringing terrorists to power, and designing insecurity in countries are considered ‘policy,’ while the IRGC’s fight against ISIL is labeled ‘terrorism,’ it means the concept of terrorism has been fundamentally distorted in the American and European narrative."

"Our countermeasures will be immediate.”

MNA

