Early signs of any security threat being closely monitored

According to Defa Press, the senior military official made the remarks in response to recent media campaigns and threatening statements by military officials from the United States and the Israeli regime.

He said the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran do not merely monitor hostile actions at the execution stage, but carefully track the formation and early warning signs of any threat to the country’s national security. Decisions, he noted, will be made based on field assessments and at an appropriate time.

The official added that assumptions about carrying out a “limited, rapid, and clean” operation against Iran stem from miscalculations and an incomplete understanding of Iran’s defensive and offensive capabilities. Any scenario designed around surprise or controlled escalation, he emphasized, would spiral out of control at its initial stages.

Referring to exaggerated portrayals of US aircraft carriers and military deployments in the region, the official said the maritime environment surrounding Iran is indigenous, well-known, and fully under the surveillance of Iran’s Armed Forces. Concentrating foreign forces and equipment in such an environment, he stressed, does not act as a deterrent but instead increases their vulnerability and turns them into accessible targets.

He further noted that over recent years, the Islamic Republic of Iran—relying on indigenous maritime capabilities, its asymmetric defense doctrine, and its unique geopolitical advantages—has reshaped military equations in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman in a way that makes it impossible for any aggressor force to consider the security of its troops and bases as guaranteed.

The senior military official also addressed interventionist remarks regarding Iran’s internal developments and political system, stating that past experiences have shown that attempts to influence Iran’s internal affairs or undermine the political structure of the Islamic Republic—whether through political and economic pressure or military threats and psychological operations—have consistently failed and will continue to do so.

The official concluded by warning that while the Islamic Republic of Iran will not initiate any war, it will not allow any threat to national security—even at its early formation stages—to reach the operational phase. He stressed that full responsibility for any unintended consequences will rest directly with parties whose provocative and interventionist presence, or whose direct and indirect support, endangers the stability of the entire region.

