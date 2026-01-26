Plane crash in US kills 7, injures 1

According to AP on Minday, the Federal Aviation Administration said that seven people were killed and a crew member survived with serious injuries when a private business jet crashed in a snowstorm at Maine’s Bangor International Airport.

The Bombardier Challenger 600 carrying eight people crashed on takeoffat around 7:45 p.m. Sunday night as New England and much of the country grappled with a massive winter storm.

The NTSB said it has no role in the release of information about victims and that such information is handled by local authorities. But airport director Jose Saavedra refused to comment, saying at a news conference Monday that he was “awaiting guidance and support from federal partners.”

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The NTSB said preliminary information shows the plane crashed upon departure and experienced a post-crash fire, but that it would have no further statement until after investigators arrive in a day or two.

MNA