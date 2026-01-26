Ringleaders of riots either identified or arrested: Larijani

Speaking on Monday, the Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani, said that "The leaders of the rioters were identified and some were arrested.

"The rioters are an urban quasi-terrorist group. 3-4 months ago, the Zionists said that they were using the structures they had created in Iran for a new adventure in the country, and we witnessed the same structure in the recent riots," the top Iranian security official said.

"The leaders of the rioters were identified by the security forces and some of them were arrested, of course, some of them had been fooled," he addede

"We had many cases where weapons such as the rifle G3 and pistols were brought in. These people were not those who came out of their homes to chant slogans, but they were organized," he continued.

