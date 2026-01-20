Tehran hosts Iran-Afghanistan Economic Coop. meeting

Chaired by Economic Deputy of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting was held with the participation of head of the Iranian Embassy to Kabul Alireza Bigdeli and a number of senior managers of the ministry.

During the meeting, Bigdeli presented a comprehensive report on the growing economic cooperation process between Iran and Afghanistan regarding the acceleration of border exchanges in the fields of transit, trade transactions in the triple borders of the two countries, rail border and also transportation of Afghanistan’s goods at the Iranian ports.

Also, appropriate strategies were reviewed to remove the barriers to developing trade and business ties, and also pay special attention to taking advantage of the export cooperation capacities of Afghanistan in various fields.

