Iran warns of regional insecurity if US violates Intl. norms

Esmaeil Baghaei, the Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, addressing the presence of US naval fleets in the region and Iran's reaction, stated that the entry of such vessels is not going to affect Iran's will and seriousness in fiercely defending the essence of the country.

"We have the will to defend the Iranian people; therefore, Iran's forces monitor every development with precision and spare no second in enhancing their capabilities," Baghaei stressed.

"Deploying forces to the region and making threats is contrary to all international principles and norms. We know the American side does not heed these principles, but if these principles are violated, the resulting insecurity will affect everyone. That is why countries in the region are trying to ensure no party makes a miscalculation."

The statement reinforces Iran's official stance of dismissing the deterrent value of US military deployments while simultaneously asserting its own defensive readiness and the continuous improvement of its military capabilities. It frames the US presence as the primary source of instability and portrays Iran as a responsible regional actor concerned about collective security.

MNA/6731853