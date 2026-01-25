  1. Politics
FM Araghchi:

Iran owes its success to overcoming threata to war veterans

TEHRAN, Jan. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says that the country owes its success to overcoming threats because of the sacrifice of martyrs, war veterans and their esteemed families.

Speaking on the occasion of birth anniversary of Hazrat Abulfazl al-Abbas, marking the War Veterans Day, he seized this opportunity to hail the self-sacrifice of war veterans, emphasizing that war veterans are the country's spiritual and moral assets.

The success of the Islamic Republic of Iran in overcoming threats and conspiracies of the enemies waged against the country is indebted to the sacrifice of martyrs, veterans, and their esteemed families.

Pointing to the significance of culture of self-sacrifice, Iran’s top diplomat stressed that these values ​​are a reliable guide for the diplomatic apparatus of the country in preserving and advancing the country's national interests.

During the meeting, a number of senior war veterans employed at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs raised their viewpoints on the foreign policy and performance of the ministry and shared their experiences in line with strengthening the diplomacy of the country.

